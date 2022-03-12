Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell preview, weigh-in video

Bellator has had various talented prospects make their way up in the ranks, Few managed to garner the same kind of reputation Adam Borics has, with exciting finishes while leaving some questions open.

Suffering his only professional loss in 2020 to wrestling dynamo Darrion Caldwell, Borics (17-1) hasn’t lost since, winning three straight by decision. He meets another powerful wrestler in Mads Burnell (16-3). Burnell has polished boxing, a versatile clinch game and very strong wrestling skills all around. Having won his last seven, he seems poised to make a run at the belt here.

This matchup is excellent, regardless. Both of them can fight smart and also be reckless. And considering the state of featherweight at the moment, a win could line up the victor with a shot at the champ.

Former champ Phil Davis (23-6) rebounded from his loss to Vadim Nemkov with a win over Yoel Romero, and now gets to compete against hometown favorite Julius Anglickas. Anglickas is also coming off a loss to Nemkov, but it was a spirited performance from a lesser-experienced fighter. Davis still has his rangy striking and explosive wrestling, while Aglickas has good handspeed and hits pretty hard.

Johnny Eblen (10-0) has been the most pleasant surprise for Bellator as someone that can make an impact at middleweight. He’s got a bunch of finishes on his record due to his forward pressure and relentless pace when his opponent is on the ground. He meets submission ace John Salters (18-5).

Wrestling phenom Romero Cotton (5-0) will attempt to keep his perfect streak as he meets Freddy Sandoval (5-6, 1 draw) at middleweight. Jose Augusto Azevedo (7-3) almost stole Rumble Johnson’s lunch, but it was not to be. This time around he looks to get back in the win column against another surging contender in Alex Polizzi (9-1).

Hot prospect Roman Faraldo has had three sensational finishes (like this) upon his arrival. He’s up against Kelvin Rayford (5-3). Jay Jay Wilson is another under-the-radar talent that has the opportunity to get some shine as he faces another young shark, Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4, 2 draws). Former Combate Global standout Kyra Batara (8-4) returns from her MMA hiatus against Diana Avsaragova (4-0)

You can check out the weigh-ins here:

Full card is as follows:

Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Mads Burnell (145.6) - Featherweight

Julius Anglickas (206) vs. Phil Davis (206) - Light heavyweight

Johnny Eblen (185.8) vs. John Salter (185.8) - Middleweight

Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.8) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (156) - Lightweight

Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros (206) vs. Alex Polizzi (204.4) - Light heavyweigt

Romero Cotton (185.8) vs. Freddy Sandoval (185.2) - Middlweight

Diana Avsaragova (125.8) vs. Kyra Batara (124.6) - Flyweight

James Adcock (145.8) vs. Cody Law (145.6) - Featherweight

Roman Faraldo (171) vs. Kelvin Rayford (171) - Welterweight

Jordan Howard (135.8) vs. Trevor Ward (136) - Bantamweight

Bellator 276 starts this Saturday night with prelims starting at 6:00pm EST, streaming live on YouTube. The main card airs on Showtime starting at 9:00pm.