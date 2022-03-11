Eagle FC 46: Lee vs Sanchez live results and discussion

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as Eagle FC 46 goes down in Miami, Florida from the FLXCast Arena.

The promotion run by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to establish its footing in the United States, and there are several familiar names on this card. Headlining Eagle FC 46 is a 165 lbs bout between former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee and original Ultimate Fighter winner and ex-lightweight title challenger Diego Sanchez.

Heavyweights Rizvan Kuniev and Anthony Hamilton are the co-main event, but I have my eye on the bantamweight battle between ex-UFC flyweight title challenger Ray Borg and Bellator veteran Ricky Bandejas.

You can watch this show live and for free, but there’s only one way to do it - through FLXCast. You have to sign up for it, but once you do you’ll get every bout from start to finish. So far the streaming quality has been outstanding The card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Full Card

Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas

Hendesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juusola

Impa Kasanganay vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-Shon Burnell

Irwin Rivera vs. Firdavs Khasanov

Archie Colban vs. Dylan Mantello

Tyler Ray vs. Thomas Webb

Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev

Emmanuel Walo vs. Ryder Newman