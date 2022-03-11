Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 50: ‘SANTOS VS. ANKALAEV’, set for Saturday, March 12th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a light heavyweight matchup between former title challenger Thiago Santos and rising Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main, one-time UFC bantamweight title challenger and former WSOF king Marlon Moraes takes on Chinese prospect Song Yadong.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN+ at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.