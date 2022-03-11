Video: John Lineker knocks out Bibiano Fernandes to win ONE bantamweight championship

John Lineker did John Lineker things at ONE Championship: Lights Out on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium. ‘Hands of Stone’ ended his rivalry and violently knocked out Bibiano Fernandes to capture the bantamweight championship in the co-main event of the evening.

The bad blood between Lineker and Fernandes was well-documented, so it came as no surprise to see a firefight unravel after a few minutes. Lineker moved forward and kept Fernandes close to the cage. The champion shot in for a takedown and got it. Lineker was pressed up against the cage and landed some body shots but looked to the referee for a potential stand-up as Fernandes just held position. Lineker eventually returned to his feet and separated from Fernandes, who was now forced to exchange with the heavy hitter in front of him.

Lineker found a home for left hooks that stunned Fernandes. However, just as he sensed the finish, the challenger was countered and dropped. Fernandes followed him to the ground, where the challenger recovered quickly and reversed position to unload ground-and-pound until the horn ending the round sounded.

The second round began, and the duo exchanged some heavy shots until Fernandes took Lineker down again. Lineker popped up and worked his way to the center, uncorking more of those left hooks. The final one floored Fernandes, and after a follow-up punch from Lineker, the referee stepped in to wave off the fight.

You can watch the finish below:

You could hear that through the screen @johnlineker knocks out Bibiano Fernandes with a left-handed HAMMER in Round 2 to become the new ONE bantamweight king! #ONELightsOut pic.twitter.com/WNRe1lR0FS — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 11, 2022

“Bibiano will forever be a champion,” said Lineker in his post-fight interview. “A tough guy, caught me on the chin and knocked me down but I recovered, believed in my potential, believed in my hands, hands of stone, and had this beautiful victory.”

Lineker was awarded a $50,000 bonus for the finish by Chatri Sityodtong, CEO of the promotion.

Full Results:

Main Card:

Thanh Le def. Garry Tonon via knockout at 0:56 of Round 1

John Lineker def. Bibiano Fernandes via knockout at 3:40 of Round 2

Martin Nguyen def. Kirill Gorobets via TKO at 2:18 of Round 3

Iraj Azizpour def. Ismael Londt via knockout at 2:01 of Round 2 (kickboxing)

Adrian Mattheis def. Alex Silva via TKO at 0:05 of Round 2

Zhang Peimian def. Josh Tonna via TKO at 2:11 of Round 2 (kickboxing)

Lead Card:

Eko Roni Spautra def. Chan Rothana via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:34 of Round 1

Iman Barlow def. Daniela Lopez via TKO at 1:39 of Round 1 (Muay Thai)

Liam Nolan def. Kim Kyung Lock via TKO at 1:02 of Round 1 (Muay Thai)

Lin Heqin def. Milagros Lopez via unanimous decision (kickboxing)