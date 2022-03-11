Chael Sonnen says Khamzat Chimaev ‘probably the guy’ to become next UFC champ-champ

Chael Sonnen thinks Khamzat Chimaev might just be capable of ‘smeshing’ everybody in the UFC.

Chimaev is 4-0 since making his UFC debut in 2020 and has competed at both welterweight and middleweight, finishing all of his fights via stoppage.

He has already called out both two UFC champions in Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, making no secret his plan to become the promotion’s next champ-champ.

Sonnen thinks Chimaev might just be the guy to do it but points out that the 27-year-old has some tough work ahead of him if he’s going to become champ in two of the most talent-stacked divisions in the UFC.

“I do think that Chimaev has got some really hard work in front of him, but he’s probably the guy, if you’re only giving me one option, he’s probably the guy most likely [to become a double champion],” Sonnen told The Schmo in a recent interview (h/t Sportskeeda).

Before there’s any talk of a title shot at either 170 or 185 pounds, however, Chimaev must first get past No. 2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns, with both men expected to collide in a pivotal welterweight bout at UFC 273 on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.