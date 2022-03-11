Kamaru Usman will KO ‘coward’ Canelo Alvarez in three rounds, says Ali Abdelaziz

Manager Ali Abdelaziz is backing Kamaru Usman to shock the world by KO boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez in three rounds, the controversial MMA figure revealed in a recent interview with MMA Junkie (h/t BJPenn.com).

Although he’s backing his man to win, Abdelaziz isn’t happy that Usman has to crossover to boxing rather than vice versa.

The 44-year-old dubbed Canelo and the rest of the boxing community cowards for not having the guts to crossover to mixed martial arts.

“First, he have to defend his title in July. Then we get the greatest promoter of all time, Dana White, to put his stamp on it… Kamaru will knock him out in three rounds. I really do think so, I believe in him,” Abdelaziz said.

“He don’t want to fight Jake Paul, or Logan Paul. He said, ‘I’m the pound for pound king in MMA, and I want to fight the pound for pound king’, coward, in boxing. I think all these boxers are cowards because they don’t want to fight in MMA, they want us to all come to boxing. But at the end of the day, in a street fight, who’s the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call Canelo the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call him that because if they both met in the street who would win? Kamaru would beat his a*s like he stole something”.

Alvarez first dismissed a boxing crossover fight against Usman but the Mexican champ appears to be warming up to the idea. He told Ariel Helwani earlier this month: “Maybe. Why not? You never say no, right? My trainer told me about it. And I said, ‘If you say (so).’”