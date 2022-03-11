Conor McGregor fires back at ‘fat midget novice’ Henry Cejudo after coaching diss

Conor McGregor is back to his old tricks on Twitter again, but this time the Irishman was provoked, and it was Henry Cejudo that started it.

Cejudo criticized McGregor for having his hands down during a video clip of him hitting the pads for the first time since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

‘Triple C’ also included in his Tweet a subtle dig at McGregor’s cornermen, whom he labeled ‘yes men’.

Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the https://t.co/0vcxTQuK0k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

McGregor couldn’t resist the bait, firing back by calling Cejudo a ‘fat midget novice’ in a since-deleted Tweet that included footage of ‘The Messenger’ holding pads for Cristiane Justino.

“The audacity of this little fat midget novice to be holding a kick pad for cris cyborg. Look at the state of him omg,” McGregor wrote. “Fat midget novice. @HenryCejudo u are a little fat midget novice.”

McGregor, who has reportedly bulked up to 194 pounds, would like to return to the Octagon by summer against a top-ranked opponent. The former two-division champ is currently #9 in the UFC lightweight rankings.