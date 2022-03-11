Khamzat Chimaev ‘hasn’t even beat anyone yet’, says UFC champ Kamaru Usman

Is Khamzat Chimaev ready for a title shot just four fights into his UFC career?

No, not according to UFC welterweight champion and pound-for-pound No. 1 Kamauru Usman, who thinks ‘Borz’ is still unproven in the Octagon and at least a couple of wins away from a title shot.

“Well, I mean, this guy hasn’t even fought in the top 10. He hasn’t even beat anyone yet,” Usman told fans at a public Q&A prior to UFC 272 (h/t talkSPORT).

”So, I mean, [Colby] Covington is still standing in the way. So I think there’s still a couple more fights that he has to get through. But, like I say, I love to compete. When that fight presents itself, I’ll be here to compete.”

Usman believes we haven’t seen Chimaev tested yet but that could all change when the Allstar Training Center standout takes on No. 2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is hoping ‘Durinho’ takes Chimaev into the later rounds which is where we’ll really see get to see what the 27-year-old is made of.

“Khamzat [Chimaev] hasn’t really been tested yet,” Usman told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. He’s done his job with what he’s supposed to do. If the fight is not over in the first round or second round, I think that’s where we’re really gonna see him tested and show us how much of a fighter he is.”

Chimaev is expected to take on Burns at the upcoming UFC 273 PPV on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.