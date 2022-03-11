 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jorge Masvidal shares photo of injured eye caused by ‘cheating f—k’ Colby Covington at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal is apparently still dealing with the effects of the eye poke he sustained from Colby Covington at UFC 272.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Jorge Masvidal complains about an eye poke to referee Herb Dean at UFC 272.
Jorge Masvidal complains about an eye poke to referee Herb Dean at UFC 272.
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal had one complaint after his UFC 272 grudge match with Colby Covington: the eye poke he sustained in the first round. “Gamebred” said it was the only physical pain he felt post-fight, while also expressing disappointment with how referee Herb Dean handled the situation.

“The eye poke was pretty bad, man. The only thing that’s hurting right now is the f—ng eye,” Masvidal told reporters during his post-fight scrum. “My eye’s still throbbing right now. I’ve had a couple of mishaps at Herb Dean. I just don’t get it why he didn’t fix the action. (Colby) threw a punch, missed, and immediately just jabbed me in the f—ng eyeball.

“I’m not gonna take nothing away from him winning the fight, ‘cause that was just one sequence. But it would’ve been cool if (Herb) stopped it there, and I would’ve gotten my breathing to restart, because (Colby) poked the shit out of my eye.

Almost a week later, Masvidal is still feeling the effects of that seemingly inadvertent yet hard eye poke. On Thursday, the 37-year-old Miami native posted a photo of what appears to be a scratched eyelid.

The loss to Covington is Masvidal’s third straight defeat after an impressive run in 2019. He currently holds a record of 35-16.

In This Stream

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 47 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...