Jorge Masvidal shares photo of injured eye caused by ‘cheating f—k’ Colby Covington at UFC 272

UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal had one complaint after his UFC 272 grudge match with Colby Covington: the eye poke he sustained in the first round. “Gamebred” said it was the only physical pain he felt post-fight, while also expressing disappointment with how referee Herb Dean handled the situation.

“The eye poke was pretty bad, man. The only thing that’s hurting right now is the f—ng eye,” Masvidal told reporters during his post-fight scrum. “My eye’s still throbbing right now. I’ve had a couple of mishaps at Herb Dean. I just don’t get it why he didn’t fix the action. (Colby) threw a punch, missed, and immediately just jabbed me in the f—ng eyeball.

“I’m not gonna take nothing away from him winning the fight, ‘cause that was just one sequence. But it would’ve been cool if (Herb) stopped it there, and I would’ve gotten my breathing to restart, because (Colby) poked the shit out of my eye.

Almost a week later, Masvidal is still feeling the effects of that seemingly inadvertent yet hard eye poke. On Thursday, the 37-year-old Miami native posted a photo of what appears to be a scratched eyelid.

Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon pic.twitter.com/qeRpxQjwoU — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 10, 2022

The loss to Covington is Masvidal’s third straight defeat after an impressive run in 2019. He currently holds a record of 35-16.