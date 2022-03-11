Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 165

Islam Makhachev denies asking for $1 million for RDA fight - 2:54

Kayla Harrison reveals he goes in-depth on new PFL deal, PFL also announces PPV plans - 12:37

Fight news: Chandler vs. Ferguson (UFC 274), Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (UFC Vegas 53), Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots and Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Bellator 279) - 19:58

Junior dos Santos, Hector Lombard, and Thiago Silva all sign with Eagle FC - 32:22

Stephie: Rodriguez, Hardy, Holland, Barboza, RDA, Covington (4-2)

Mookie: Rodriguez, Hardy, Holland, Barboza, RDA, Covington (4-2)

Victor: Rodriguez, Spivac, Holland, Barboza, RDA, Covington (5-1)

Stephie: 22-15

Mookie: 22-15

Victor: 19-18

Borics-Burnell - 45:02

Pereira-Silva - 47:25

Dober-McKinney - 49:04

Rountree-Roberson - 51:23

Yusuff-Caceres - 53:13

Moraes-Song - 55:37

Santos-Ankalaev - 58:25

