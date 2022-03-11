Lee says Oliveira ‘blows Gaethje and Islam out of the water’: He’s the most skilled I’ve fought

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has been on a tear for the last three years and counting. Along the way, “Do Bronx” went through and conquered a who’s who of contenders and ex-champions that included Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier.

Lee recently spoke up about the current state of the UFC’s lightweight title picture. Right now, he believes no one can end Oliveira’s title reign, not even top contenders like Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

“As far as skill-wise, I think he blows Gaethje and Islam out of the water,” Lee said in his recent appearance on BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio. “I’ve said it before, he’s the most skilled man I’ve fought. As soon as the fight was over, I said yeah that’s the best 55’er out here.

“I think he will be that after Gatehje and Islam, granted his body can hold up.”

Gaethje is the next man in line to challenge Oliveira for the title. That fight is slated to take place at UFC 274 on May 8th in Phoenix, Arizona.

As for Lee, he will make his Eagle FC debut this Saturday against fellow UFC alum Diego Sanchez.