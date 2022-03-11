UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in live stream

This weekend the UFC is hitting the 50-event mark for fight night events held at their UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Initially, their home-base provided a quick-fix solution for the exodus of live audiences from pro sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more jurisdictions in the United States peeling back COVID restrictions (if they ever had any) the UFC is gradually shifting back to its roadshow roots. However, the APEX remains a comfortable, and easily controllable, spot for the promotion.

This weekend’s card is headlined by former UFC light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos versus main event debutante Magomed Ankalaev. Other bouts of note on the main card include Drew Dober versus the surging Terrance McKinney and Bruno Silva versus Alex Pereira.

Pereira is scheduled to make his second UFC appearance on this card. The former GLORY kickboxer is famed for his two wins, including one KO, over current UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. Since pivoting back to MMA in 2020 ‘Potan’ has looked incredible and notched two crushing stoppage wins, one in LFA and the other versus Andrea Michailidis at UFC 268.

Headlining the prelim card is Matt Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher. Beyond that match-up the prelims also hosts Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick and Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho.

Before UFC Vegas 50’s fights are finalized we need to get through the weigh-in process. You can see what happens on the scales by tuning in to the live stream below. It’s provided by Ag. Fight and goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (7PM ET on ESPN+):

Light heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree vs. Karl Roberson

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Middleweight: Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira

Prelim card (4PM ET on ESPN+):

Welterweight: Matt Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher

Flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Featherweight: Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

Light heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov