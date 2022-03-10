UFC fighter rankings: Mitchell up at featherweight, Masvidal drops at 170

UFC 272 was going along at a very nice pace - until the last two fights. Having two lopsided five-round fights go the distance sucked a lot of the fun out of the card. And with a major lack of relevance to begin with from a rankings perspective, not a lot was going on here.

The card did see Bryce Mitchell get the biggest win of his career when he brutalized Edson Barboza. And Jorge Masvidal’s loss to the Colby Covington in the headliner did send him down the 170 list a little bit. As expected, Colby is still the number one contender.

Here’s a look at the changes coming out of UFC 272.

Men’s P4P - Deiveison Figueiredo moves up one to 12, bumping Stipe Miocic for no apparent reason.

Heavyweight - Walt Harris and Blagoy Ivanov continue to flip-flop spots, with Harris at 13 this week and Ivanov at 14. Serghei Spivac enters at 15 after stopping Greg Hardy at UFC 272. Sergei Pavlovich is out.

Light Heavyweight - Dustin Jacoby enters at 15 following his win. Ion Cutelaba is out.

Middleweight - Nassourdine Imamov is up to 11, with Brad Tavares falling to 12. With Kevin Holland officially dropping to 170, he’s out of the MW list. Chris Weidman moves up one to 14, and Edmen Shahbazyan re-enters at 15.

Welterweight - Masvidal falls one spot to seven despite losing to the number one contender. Stephen Thompson is up one to six. Sean Brady and Neil Magny flip-flop the eight and nine spots.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - Mitchell moves up two spots to nine. Dan Ige and Barboza fall one spot each to ten and 11.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - Tim Elliott moved up two spots to 11 following his victory. Amir Albazi dropped two spots to 13.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.