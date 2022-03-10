Invicta FC 46 results, video: Karina Rodríguez retains belt in scrappy rematch vs Daiana Torquato

Invicta Fighting Championships returned to Memorial Hall in Kansas City on Wednesday night with a five-fight show that featured a flyweight championship rematch between Karina Rodríguez and Daiana Torquato.

Rodríguez and Torquato fought for the vacant flyweight championship at Invicta on AXS TV this past May. An immediate rematch was not expected as Rodríguez had Ketlen Souza teed up as her first defense, but ‘Esquentadinha’ was forced to withdraw. Rodríguez vs. Torquato II was just as scrappy as their first meeting, and it came down to the judges’ scorecards again. In the end, the champion retained.

Karina Rodríguez vs. Daiana Torquato

Karina Rodríguez and Daiana Torquato were already familiar with each other, so their rematch was quite the showcase. Rodríguez fired off some jabs mixed with straight right hands, while Torquato worked on clinching up with and taking down the champion. Rodríguez came out in the second round with more straight right hands, forcing Torquato to retreat a bit. When she closed the distance again, Torquato shot in and secured a takedown. Rodriguez returned to her feet quickly but could not do the same after being taken down again. Torquato finished in half guard, raining down punches and elbows to the head and body of Rodríguez as the time expired.

The third round saw Torquato tie Rodríguez up in the clinch again, driving the champion into the cage and planting knees into her midsection. Rodríguez separated and exchanged with Torquato for a few seconds before being pushed against the cage and quickly taken down. Rodríguez kept getting up and landing some hard punches and kicks, but Torquato was more than happy to return the favor. The fourth round was essentially the same, with Rodríguez advancing and landing before being clinched up.

The fight was 2-2 heading into the fifth round. Both women began in the clinch, firing off some knees before separating. Torquato shot in again and forced Rodríguez against the cage, where she connected with more knees. Rodríguez broke away and delivered an elbow to Torquato. Torquato stayed on Rodríguez but could not keep her down for too long. Toward the final minute, Rodríguez pushed the pace and wanted to brawl with Torquato. Though not the fight she prepared for, Rodríguez earned a hard-fought split decision over Torquato to retain her belt.

Milana Dudieva vs. Denise Gomes

Denise Gomes was almost finished several times in her fight against Milana Dudieva, but the Brazilian pulled off one hell of a comeback in the third round. After being stung early with two overhand rights, Gomes was tripped and taken down by Dudieva. Gomes found herself at the mercy of the submission specialist on her back, trying to avoid punches and a rear-naked choke attempt. Gomes reversed position and even took the back of Dudieva, but nothing significant was accomplished. The second round began, and Dudieva was fouled by Gomes twice, a low blow and eye poke within seconds of one another. Once the action resumed, Dudieva dropped Gomes with a right hook and tried to finish with follow-up punches on the ground. Gomes was out of danger for a few seconds before being dropped again by a right hook. Dudieva pounced but ultimately went for a takedown to end the round. Perhaps tired from her attempts to finish the fight, Dudieva got overwhelmed by Gomes, who moved forward and uncorked a barrage of punches and knees that dropped her opponent to the canvas. The referee stepped in, and Dudieva protested, but it was a solid stoppage.

Danielle Taylor vs. Liz Tracy

Liz Tracy nearly scored a first-round stoppage of Danielle Taylor after getting her to the ground off a perfectly timed trip and unloading some ground-and-pound before transitioning into a rear-naked choke. Taylor survived but appeared to have no answer for Tracy and her pursuit of the takedown as the minutes wound down. Taylor had some moments on the feet but could not follow up. Down 0-2 on the scorecards, Taylor tried to come alive in the final minute. However, it was a little too late to turn the tide. Tracy won a unanimous decision and told Michelle Waterson during her post-fight interview that she would like a title shot for her next appearance.

Kristina Williams vs. Flore Hani

Flore Hani knew she had to close the distance on the rangy Kristina Williams, and she did exactly that. Hani kept the pressure on Williams, but the Invicta FC debutant fired off some good combinations and kicks. Hani found success in the clinch, but paid for it as Williams continued to find a home for a a punch or an elbow during the separations. Hani took the fight to the ground in the second round, shooting in on a double and putting Williams down. Though Hani went to work from top position, the referee decided to stand the fighters up. Hani tied Williams up again, tying up the fight at 1-1 before the bell. The third and final round was easily the closest, and the judges thought so too, as Williams was awarded a split decision over Hani.

Paulina Granados vs. Monique Adriane

Paulina Granados and Monique Adriane wasted no time once the bell signifying the start of the first round sounded. A quick exchange saw Granados dropped by a straight right hand from Adriane, who was then forced to the ground by her opponent after she shot in for a takedown. Adriane immediately went for a choke, but Granados scrambled out of the attempt and ended up in a better position. Both women eventually returned to their feet where Adriane continued to light up Granados. It was more of the same in the second and third rounds, with Adriane outstriking and outgrappling Granados. Adriane left the cage with a unanimous decision win, her first under the Invicta FC banner.

Full results:

Karina Rodríguez def. Daiana Torquato via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46)

Denise Gomes def. Milana Dudieva via TKO (punches) at 1:56 of Round 3

Liz Tracy def. Danielle Taylor via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Kristina Williams def. Flore Hani via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Monique Adriane def. Paulina Granados via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)