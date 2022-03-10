 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera set to headline UFC event in April

A fight between two top ten bantamweights is being targeted to headline at UFC event next month.

By Milan Ordoñez
Marlon Vera celebrates after knocking out Frankie Edgar at UFC 268.
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Two top ten bantamweight contenders are being set up to headline the UFC’s event on April 30. According to a tweet by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, number five-ranked Rob Font will take on number eight-ranked Marlon Vera.

The 34-year-old Font (19-5) was on a four-fight win streak beginning in 2018, with notable wins over Sergio Pettis, Marlon Moraes, and former champion Cody Garbrandt. That streak ended when he ran into another ex-titleholder in José Aldo in December, where he lost via decision.

The 29-year-old Vera (18-7-1), on the other hand, is on a two-fight win streak after losing to Aldo in 2020. His most noteworthy win, as of late, was his third-round knockout win over former champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November. “Chito” also took home a $50K bonus for Performance of the Night.

The UFC’s April 30 event will likely take place at the APEX in Las Vegas. A lightweight bout between veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon was supposed to be part of the card, but the pairing was subsequently moved to UFC 274 in May.

