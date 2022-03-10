This weekend’s UFC Vegas 50 fight card has the look of an absolute banger to it. Even outside the light heavyweight top-contender main event between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev, fights between Marlon Moraes & Song Yadong, Sodiq Yusuff & Alex Caceres, Khalil Rountree & Karl Roberson, and Alex Pereira & Bruno Silva all promise violence. Could be the kind of night where a whole lot of people end up waking up on the canvas.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the rock-solid undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 50 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev — At 4:53, Odds 20:01, Picks, Both: Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong — At 20:20, Odds 32:49, Picks, Both: Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres — At 33:06, Odds 45:15, Picks, Both: Yusuff

Khalil Rountree vs. Karl Roberson — At 45:28, Odds 56:07, Picks, Both: Rountree

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney — At 56:44, Odds 1:07:53, Picks, Both: Dober

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva — At 1:08:12, Odds 1:13:29, Picks, Both: Pereira

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher — At 3:37, Odds 16:04, Picks, Both: Semelsberger

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson — At 16:31, Odds 27:21, Picks, Both: Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat — At 28:57, Odds 46:10, Picks, Both: Jones

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk — At 47:45, Odds 55:59, Picks, Both: Jackson

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick — At 57:53, Odds 1:11:28, Picks, Both: Mazo

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage — At 1:12:30, Odds-skipped, Picks, Both: Lungiambula

Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho — At 1:14:36, Odds 1:16:46, Picks, Both: Moutinho

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov — At 1:16:55, Odds 1:18:43, Picks, Both: Nchukwi

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 272: Covington vs. Masvidal — Zane went 10/13, and Connor went 9/13. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 497/795 and Connor is now 486/795.

