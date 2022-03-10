UFC Vegas 50 preview: Fallen prospects look to regain their footing in the prelims

Though the last few Fight Night cards have been severely lacking in depth. That isn’t the case with UFC Vegas 50. Whereas the last couple of showings couldn’t provide a decent co-main event, there’s several fights that could suffice in that role for this card. Not that UFC Vegas 50 is deep enough to seep into the prelims, but it does put a positive perspective on the card.

The prelims feature a mixed bag of veterans and prospects. There isn’t anyone that would currently be labeled can’t-miss, but there are a few that were burning bright just a short while ago. Sabina Mazo isn’t far removed from a three-fight win streak. Tafon Nchukwi was compared to Mike Tyson by Uncle Dana. It wasn’t that long ago a large swath of the MMA community was talking about Miranda Maverick fighting for the title someday. There’s a reason those fighters have had hype behind them before. I have a hard time believing their skill sets have eroded since that time.