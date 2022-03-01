UFC 272 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘Boom, over’

UFC 272 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Bryce Mitchell at his gym in Arkansas. His training partner explains how his dad, who is Bryce’s head coach, took him in like a son and they’ve been working with him ever since.

We’re at Rafael dos Anjos’ house now. He talks about doing his camp in Brazil and liking it so much that he’s going to move back. Ten years ago he moved to Cali chasing a belt, and now a decade later he’s going home to do the same. Meanwhile his son is in a Spiderman costume jumping around.

Dos Anjos gets the news that Rafael Fiziev is out. He wants to stay on the card.

Colby Covington acts like he’s hosting an episode of cribs. He’s saying a bunch of stuff no one cares about. This is painful to watch. He’s going to walk out with an American flag signed by a punch of police officers.

Back to Arkansas, where Mitchell is catfishing. A cow of his is trying to open the cooler full of fish. He doesn’t want to get hurt by training on fight week, so he’s just relaxing.

Over to the PI in Vegas with Jorge Masvidal. He watches a teammate do the monkey bars. They brought a wrestler in to work on his grappling, who is happy to be there. Gamebred goofs around with Mike Brown a bit and they make fun of Colby’s defenses.

And that’s it! UFC 272 goes down this weekend in Vegas.