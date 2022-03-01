UFC 272 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘He’s a criminal, he’s a thug’

UFC 272 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Bryce Mitchell at his farm in Arkansas. He shows off some of his stuff. He’s trying to get into title contention with a win over Edson Barboza, who he compliments.

Now we head somewhere very different - MMA Masters in Florida, with Colby Covington. He goofs around with some kids. Then talks some boring trash. He didn’t think it would ever come to this, but they said they were gonna take the world ever together. More trash talk. Yawn.

Now off to California, where Rafael dos Anjos is at a remote shooting range. He’s moving back to Brazil.

Back to Covington. He says his cardio comes from his lifestyle. He uses some old pro wrestling lines that are played out. He keeps flapping his gums.

Back to Arkansas. He’s a white belt cattle farmer, but he’s learning.

Jorge Masvidal arrives, and clowns around with his team. Mike Brown says they’re ready.

And that’s it! UFC 272 goes down this weekend in the T-Mobile Arena.