UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for UFC 272, which goes down on Saturday, March 5th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, former welterweight title challengers and teammates turned rivals collide as Jorge Masvidal faces Colby Covington. As is standard for all main events, this is a five-round battle even though it’s not for any title.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between former champion Rafael dos Anjos and fellow Brazilian Renato Moicano. Originally, RDA was set to take on rising contender Rafael Fiziev, but Fiziev withdrew due to COVID-19 and has been replaced by Moicano. Much like the main event, this is also a non-title bout scheduled for five rounds.

UFC 272 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.