Two-time UFC champ Cain Velasquez in jail for attempted murder; mugshot released

Cain Velasquez, a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, was arrested in connection to an alleged shooting in San Jose on Monday.

Police announced that at around 3:14 pm on February 28, there was said to be “one adult male shot at least once and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” Velasquez was then arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Additional details have now been released from the arrest, with the San Jose Police Department’s media relations posting Velasquez’s mugshot, and announcing that he is facing an attempted murder charge.

4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder.



The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.

The 39-year-old is now at the Santa Clara County main jail north, and is being held without bail. According to records, Velasquez has a court appearance set for noon on Wednesday, March 2.

Velasquez had two stints as the UFC heavyweight champion, holding the belt from 2010-2011 and 2012-2015. He last fought back in 2019, and compiled a 14-3 record in MMA. He eventually transitioned to pro-wrestling, but was eventually cut by the WWE in 2020 due to budget cuts from the pandemic.