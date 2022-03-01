‘I’m not cut!’ - Sam Alvey reveals why UFC allowed ‘at least one more fight’ despite winless streak

The last time UFC veteran Sam Alvey tasted victory was in 2018. It was a split decision win against the now-retired Gian Villante in Utica, New York.

Since that fight, Alvey has gone on quite a skid, losing seven out of his last eight bouts while the remaining one ended in a draw. Normally, anyone who’s gone on such a losing streak will be cut from the UFC roster. Alvey, on the other hand, gets a chance for an honorable exit.

As the 35-year-old veteran revealed in a recent video he uploaded on his YouTube channel, the UFC allowed him to fight out the remaining bout in his contract. No details of the said fight have been finalized, but “Smile’n Sam” is ecstatic, to say the least.

“I’m not cut! I get at least one more fight with the UFC. My contract has one more fight. UFC didn’t cut me!” he said.

“I’m freaking out a little bit, trying to keep it together… I managed to sputter out ‘Thank you.’ They said, ‘we’re gonna let you finish your contract, you have one fight (left) on it. You let us know when you’re looking for it.

“We’ve all been talking…’ It was Mick (Maynard), (Sean) Shelby, Dana… anyone that’s involved said, ‘we had the conversation. You’ve been very good to the sport, to us, and we’re gonna let you fight out your contract.’”

Apart from remaining in the UFC despite being winless in his last eight fights, Alvey also revealed that he got big pay bumps every three fights.

“They’ve been very good to me. Every third fight, they’ve increased my pay, usually significantly. Even when I thought they were gonna cut me, they increased it significantly.”

Alvey says the UFC recognized his efforts through the years, particularly his constant readiness to take a fight and perform, anytime, anywhere.

“‘You guys have been enjoyed by everyone that works for the UFC,” Alvey said, recalling his conversation with a UFC rep. “‘Every time you’re anywhere, every time we’ve had anything to do with you, you say yes to every fight. You go out, you fight your heart out. You’ve taken some fights on short notice that you probably shouldn’t have. You are always game, you’ve never said no.’

“‘You show up, you’re happy to be there, you treat everyone well, and we’ve decided that we’re gonna let you fight out your contract.’”

Alvey (33-17-1, 1 NC) began his career with the UFC in 2014 and holds notable wins over Dan Kelly, Rashad Evans, and Nate Marquardt. He last saw action at UFC Vegas 47 against Brendan Allen in early February and lost via second-round submission.