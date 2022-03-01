Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez arrested after alleged involvement in shooting

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested after his alleged involvement in a shooting in San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department’s media relations initially announced that a shooting occurred at 3:14 pm, with “one adult male shot at least once and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The incident was said to have been near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave, with one suspect already being held in custody.

NBC Bay Area first reported through their sources that Velasquez was allegedly part of the incident, but earlier noted how it was still unclear how he was involved. More details have since come in, with the former UFC and WWE star being confirmed to have been arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Online records also show that the 39-year-old fighter is currently being held without bail, but details on the charges have yet to be made available.

Velasquez, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, last fought in MMA back in 2019. He transitioned to pro-wrestling after, but was eventually cut by the WWE in 2020 due to budget cuts from the pandemic.

His coach, Javier Mendez from San Jose’s American Kickboxing Academy gym, recently hinted at a possible return to MMA competition for Velasquez.