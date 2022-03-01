Too wide? Makhachev opens as massive betting favorite over both Oliveira and Gaethje

Surging lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev, is fresh off of a quick first-round TKO of Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49 this past weekend. That victory extended his impressive wining streak to 10, and his last four dubs have come by way of finish. He has made it clear that a shot at the UFC lightweight title is the mission at hand. Since Charles Oliveira is gearing up to defend his 155-pound strap against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7th, we’ve got opening betting odds for potential matchups with Islam vs. Charles and Islam vs. Justin.

Online gambling site SportsBetting.ag has Makhachev listed as a rather large -415 betting favorite against the lightweight king in Oliveira, who is sporting a sizable underdog value of +345. This just so happens to be the largest dog tag of Oliveira’s professional MMA career.

Then we have Makhachev opening up as an even larger betting favorite against former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Islam is clocking in with a severely favored moneyline of -600, with a +450 comeback on Justin. This is also the largest underdog value that Gaethje has been given.

Are these odds a little wide, or do they seem justified to you?

Check out the opening moneylines for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:

