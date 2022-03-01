Mookie & Crookie Show 156: Shogun vs. OSP is a real UFC fight in 2022

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 156

UFC Vegas 49 recap: Islam Makhachev dominates Bobby Green, Priscila Cachoeira saves her job, Arman Tsarukyan bloodies Joel Alvarez - 4:10

Shogun vs. OSP 2 booked for some reason - 18:48

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/2/26/22951402/mma-news-report-mauricio-rua-returning-after-long-layoff-to-rematch-ovince-saint-preux-ufc-274

Bellator booking Cyborg vs. Kavanagh 2 for some reason - 22:19

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/2/25/22951599/scott-coker-dillon-danis-ready-to-get-back-cris-cyborg-vs-sinead-kavanagh-2-targeted-pending-injury

UFC London main event in jeopardy due to Russia-Ukraine war - 25:40

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/2/26/22952222/ufc-london-main-event-in-jeopardy-russia-ukraine-war-affect-alexander-volkov-visa

DAZN has pivoted from “PPV is dead” to having PPV on DAZN - 30:55

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/2/27/22953081/rip-pay-per-view-dazn-announces-canelo-alvarez-vs-dmity-bivol-for-ppv-boxing

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 37:23

Gegard Mousasi blasts out Austin Vanderford

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1497352232265822209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Boxer goes from getting DDT’d to winning by KO

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1498023405953683460

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1498025615261417478?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

