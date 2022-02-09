UFC Vegas 47 medical suspensions: Denys Bondar, 7 others facing potential six-month terms

Denys Bondar has been given a potential six-month medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after suffering an elbow injury during his fight with Malcolm Gordon at UFC Vegas 47 this past Saturday.

Bondar was caught in an early armbar attempt — which he freed himself from — but the damage was already done. While readjusting his position alongside the cage, the Ukrainian posted his arm on the canvas, and it collapsed. The fight was stopped immediately, and the UFC newcomer was sitting down with his left elbow protruding outward. As expected, he could be facing an extended period away from the Octagon as he must have his injury cleared by an orthopedic doctor or risk being sidelined until August.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Sean Strickland: Suspended until Feb. 27 and no contact until Feb. 20

Jack Hermansson: Suspended until April 7 and no contact until March 23

Nick Maximov (left upper eyelid laceration): Suspended until March 23 and no contact until March 8

Punahele Soriano (left knee): Must have X-ray of left knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 5. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 8 and no contact until Feb. 27

Carlston Harris: Suspended until April 7 and no contact until March 23

Sam Alvey (tooth): Must follow up with dentist for tooth issue or no contest until Aug. 5. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 23 and no contact until March 8

Bryan Battle: Suspended until March 23 and no contact until March 8

Tresean Gore: Suspended until March 8 and no contact until Feb. 27

Julian Erosa: Suspended until March 8 and no contact until Feb. 27

Steve Peterson: Suspended until March 23 and no contact until March 8

John Castaneda: Suspended until March 8 and no contact until Feb. 27

Miles Johns: Suspended until March 23 and no contact until March 8

Mike Trizano (left ribs): Must have X-ray of left ribs. Should result come back positive, clearance from doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 5. No contest until March 8 and no contact until Feb. 27

Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended until April 7 and no contact until March 23

Alexis Davis (left elbow): Must have X-ray of left elbow. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 5. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 23 and no contact until March 8

Julija Stoliarenko (left mandible): Must have left mandible cleared by doctor or no contest until Aug. 5. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 23 and no contact until March 8

Danilo Marques (left shoulder): Must have X-ray of left shoulder. Should result come back positive, clearance from doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 5. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 8 and no contact until Feb. 27

Phil Rowe (right knee): Must have MRI of right knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until Aug. 5. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 8 and no contact until Feb. 27

Jason Witt (left ear laceration): Suspended until March 23 and no contact until March 8

Denys Bondar (left elbow): Must have left elbow cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 5. Minimum suspension/no contest until March 23 and no contact until March 8