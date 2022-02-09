Conor McGregor welcomes ‘high-level fighter’ Israel Adesanya back to the cage at UFC 271

Conor McGregor is backing Israel Adesanya to retain his middleweight title when he takes on Robert Whittaker for the second time at UFC 271 on Saturday.

McGregor didn’t make an official prediction for the fight but is confident ‘The Last Stylebender’ will dazzle fans at Houston’s Toyota Center and potentially bag a Performance of the Night bonus.

Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster!

Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill https://t.co/zVYfpNDrb3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 9, 2022

Adesanya is already 1-0 against Whittaker and will look to finish ‘The Reaper’ in ‘an even more devastating fashion’ in the rematch.

“There has been no cutting corners this time,” Adesanya told Stake last week. “It’s made me even more motivated to do it again and do it more decisively if that’s even possible. That is my motivation for this fight, to get up and beat him again in an even more devastating fashion.”

The reigning UFC middleweight champion and top-three pound-for-pound fighter previously KO’d Whittaker at UFC 243 to capture the 185 lbs. title. He has since gone on to defend the title three times, beating Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker II takes place Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.