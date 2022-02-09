Trump tells Rogan to ‘stop apologizing’ amid podcast controversy over racial slurs

Former President Trump wants Joe Rogan to “stop apologizing” amid ongoing controversy surrounding the popular podcast host and longtime UFC commentator.

In a statement posted Monday night, Trump suggested that Rogan’s apology for using racial slurs on “The Joe Rogan Experience” made him look “weak and frightened” in front of the media.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

The former president is the latest notable figure to come to Rogan’s aid after music artist India Arie shared a compilation of Rogan repeatedly using the N-word on his podcast, as well as a joke comparing a Black neighborhood in Philadelphia to “Planet of the Apes.” Rogan has since apologized for using the racial slurs, adding that he “wasn’t trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism.”

Spotify —the platform that inked a $100 million deal for exclusive rights to the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast—has since removed more than 70 episodes of Rogan’s podcast after he issued his apology last week.

Rogan has also come under fire for propagating misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on his podcast. Last month, hundreds of doctors and medical professionals signed an open letter condemning Rogan for “spreading vaccine hesitancy” and calling on Spotify to take action against “mass misinformation” on his show.

The open letter specifically took issue with a controversial JRE episode that featured Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist known for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as an unfounded theory that government leaders have hypnotized the public. The letter explained that “by allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals.”

The controversy surrounding COVID-19 misinformation on Rogan’s show has since resulted in musicians such as Neil Young opting to have their music removed from the streaming giant.