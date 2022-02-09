Adesanya inks new multi-fight deal with UFC, will be ‘one of the top paid athletes’ in MMA

Israel Adesanya will be ‘one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts’ after signing a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, his management Paradigm Sports announced on Wednesday.

Adesanya signed the deal after ‘several months of negotiations’ but no further details were disclosed.

“We are very happy with the terms of Israel’s new promotional agreement with UFC,” Adesanya’s manager, Tim Simpson, said at Wednesday’s press release. “Israel truly deserves to be in the position that he is in, and we look forward to several more prosperous years with the UFC.”

Prior to signing the new deal Adesanya had just two fights remaining on his UFC contract, per The Score’s Nick Baldwin.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion and top-three pound-for-pound talent will return to the Octagon to defend his title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. The pay-per-view extravaganza, which features Adesanya vs. Whittaker as the main event, takes place this Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.