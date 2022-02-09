Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 title bout targeted for July

Leon Edwards could finally be getting his UFC title shot soon.

Dana White previously noted how the 30-year-old was “100%” next in line, but Kamaru Usman’s recent hand surgery (graphic photos here) likely gave people some pause on when it will actually happen. Fortunately, it looks like the champion isn’t going to be sidelined that long.

According to a report from Ariel Helwani, the rematch is being targeted for July, with Edwards’ camp already been notified about the possible date.

“Despite Kamaru Usman’s recent hand surgery, Leon Edwards’ team has been told he’ll be ready to return by the summer. So they are hoping they finally get their title shot around that July 2 International Fight Week date.”

Usman’s side of things also confirmed the target date, with his manager Ali Abdelaziz telling ESPN that they’re looking to return on the UFC 276 card on July 2.

Usman and Edwards faced off all the way back in 2015, long before they established themselves as the top dogs at welterweight.

Usman won by decision then, which marked just his second UFC fight at the time. He went on to win and defend the UFC welterweight title five times, and is now billed as MMA’s top pound-for-pound fighter.

Edwards also went on an impressive streak after their first meeting, and he is currently unbeaten in his last 10 bouts since. He had wins over the likes of Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque to finally earn this rematch that’s over six years in the making.