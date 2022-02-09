Tai Tuivasa willing to ‘jump in’ against Jon Jones, slams ‘c—ksucker’ Greg Hardy

Since 2020, UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has been on a slow but consistent ascent in the rankings. The number eleven-ranked contender is now slated for the biggest test of his career in the form of fellow knockout puncher Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 this weekend.

Should “Bam Bam” emerge victorious against a two-time title contender, he likely gets another big-named opponent for his next fight. During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, host Ariel Helwani discussed some options for Tuivasa, which includes potential matchups against ex-champions Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones.

Without hesitating, the 28-year-old Sydney native welcomed the idea of a Jon Jones fight.

“Count me in. I’ll jump in against Jon Jones,” he said.

Helwani then brought up some recent disparaging comments from Greg Hardy, saying Tuivasa “cowered out of the brawl” they “agreed upon” at UFC 264, and resorted to “throwing little girl haymakers” that “luckily” landed. Hardy ended up losing the fight via first-round knockout, much to the satisfaction of many.

Tuivasa didn’t pull back on his response.

“He’s a c–ks–r. I don’t know what he’s on about. If he wants it again, he can come see me. I’ll slap the shit out of him again…

“So many people hate him. He’s f–ng hated. I just heard he did some shit in the past, but it’s real evident that he’s f—ng hated - a lot of people hate his ass.”

Lewis vs. Tuivasa co-headlines UFC 271 this weekend, which takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston. At the top of the bill is a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.