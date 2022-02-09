 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: Farewell to a real one, Roxanne Modafferi

The cosplay queens calls it a day.

By Chris Rini
/ new
Chris Rini, MMA Squared, UFC 271, Roxanne Modafferi
Chris Rini, MMA Squared, UFC 271, Roxanne Modafferi
Chris Rini
Chris Rini, MMA Squared, UFC 271, Roxanne Modafferi Chris Rini

Hey all, I’ll be on twitch today illustrating a graphic novel at 1pm EST. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 287 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...