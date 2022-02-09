Jorge Masvidal sends vitriolic video message to ‘sensitive b—ch’ Colby Covington ahead of UFC 272

For the last few years, ex-training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have been trashing each other via interviews and social media. But all that talk ends when they meet at the center of the Octagon at UFC 272 on March 5th.

For now, expect the gamesmanship to be at its peak. “Gamebred” recently released a video via social media containing a scathing message to his former roommate. He began the clip by going after Covington’s departure from American Top Team in 2020.

“At the home and the temple. Home to some real motherf—rs left and right. I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherf—r. Many bad motherf—rs here,” Masvidal said.

“But not your bitch ass that got kicked out from here. Dammit. I know it hurts every time you see that shit. I know what a sensitive bitch you are and how you read comments and cry. I can imagine every time you see this (ATT) symbol, it just hurts, man.”

In January, “Chaos” opened as the -325 favorite over the +275 underdog that is Masvidal. But that didn’t stop the UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion from declaring violence.

“Keep talking shit, though. I can’t wait, man. March 5th is getting closer, so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I gonna break your face in a very violent way, but the UFC’s gonna see you’re such a liability, that they’re gonna kick you out, bro,” he said.

“And then it’s gonna be back to Indian reservations where you could fight. Maybe you could co-main event or some shit like that ‘cause I don’t even think you’ll main event after I’m done with you. In any show. I’mma f—k you up, man.

“Keep talking that shit. March 5th can’t come close enough. See you soon, bitch.”

UFC 272 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Co-headlining the event is a featherweight fight between Edson Barboza and the undefeated Bryce Mitchell.