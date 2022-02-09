UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 - Expect plenty of finishes in early prelims

After a shallow showing of prelims at UFC 270, the organization is largely back to form for UFC 271. Not to say it’s MSG deep, but there are several fights on the prelims that wouldn’t be out of place on the main card of a PPV. That said, the early prelims are getting the bottom of the barrel for the card, as to be expected. However, there is one exception: Alexander Hernandez and Renato Moicano.

While I understand why the luster has been lost on both, it wasn’t that long ago both had hype around them. Moicano was circling the top five of the featherweight division and Hernandez obtained a ranking at lightweight, the deepest division in the sport. While I understand why their fight is being placed all the way down on the early prelims, I’d still say it’s the preliminary contest I’m most looking forward to.

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano, Lightweight

Many would argue Hernandez never deserved his spot in the UFC rankings. I understand their point. His win over Beneil Darish looks more like a fluke all the time. However, he did what he was supposed to do to get the win and deserved the recognition that came with it. Besides, it could also be argued the Dariush win did more to hurt his career development than anything else.

Part of the reason I’m reluctant to say Hernandez’s win over Dariush is a complete fluke is he has shown enough in several of his other contests. In his last two wins, Hernandez has secured two first round KO’s. When he chooses to wrestle, he has usually found success. He’s a plus athlete. And while he’s certainly had some growing pains in terms of his fight IQ, he appears to be going in the right direction. Hernandez no longer just looks to overwhelm his opponent with his power and explosion, looking to make reads. However, he still struggles to make much of those reads and his offense attack is still one-dimensional, relying almost solely on his boxing. Plus, while I complemented his wrestling, it hasn’t shown itself very often, having officially completed takedowns in just two contests.

While Moicano has his faults, versatility isn’t one of them. A Muay Thai practitioner, Moicano prefers striking from range, his jab being his best weapon when he can establish his distance. He’ll mix in plenty of kicks as well, just as did when he chewed up the front leg of Calvin Kattar. However, where Moicano is at his best is when he’s able to do his human backpack impression, securing all four of his UFC submission wins via RNC. If his last performance is any indication, Moicano recognizes that as well as he more than doubled his UFC best for takedowns against Jai Herbert.

Of course, it could be argued Moicano took that route as his chin has become a serious question mark, suffering three KO losses over a span of four fights. It could be argued each of his opponents that KO’d him were noted strikers, but it’s not like Hernandez doesn’t have the power to do the same to him. The question is whether he has the discipline. Against better competition, Hernandez has struggled to find the right balance, coming across as overaggressive or overly cautious. If he finds the proper balance, this fight is his for the taking. I’m guessing he doesn’t. When Moicano gets his jab going, it’s tough to stop. I think that’s his path to victory. Moicano via decision