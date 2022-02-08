Hooker can’t see Usman moving up to light heavyweight: ‘I’ll believe that one when I see it’

Kamaru Usman might have plans on moving up two weight classes and becoming UFC light heavyweight champion, but Dan Hooker can’t see that happening anytime soon.
Hooker respects Usman’s long-term goals and ambition but thinks the UFC welterweight champ and current pound-for-pound No. 1 would be out of his element against the likes of Glover Teixeira and Alexander Gustaffson, both of whom would possess a massive size advantage over ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at 205 lbs.
“That’s a massive jump. Like, I’ve bumped into a few of those [LHW’s]”, Hooker told Low Kick MMA in a recent interview. “Like Gustafsson and Glover. Glover is thicc! Glover is built like a fire hydrant, and Gustafsson is just huge and long….yeah, that’s a big jump, and I’ll believe that one when I see it.”
Usman has ruled out a move to middleweight so long as fellow countryman and friend Israel Adesanya remains champion. The 34-year-old Onx Sports talent has virtually cleared out the welterweight division after defeating Colby Covington (2x), Jorge Masvidal (2x), Gilbert Burns, and Leon Edwards.
The only welterweight who might pose a fresh challenge to Usman is Chechnya’s Khamzat Chimaev, but ‘Borz’ must first get past former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 (bout not yet confirmed).
So your trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me!— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 27, 2022
I’m THE KING here ☝ @USMAN84kg ⚰️
