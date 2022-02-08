 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes face off at TUF 30 media day

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes come face-to-face for the first time since UFC 269.

By Lewis Mckeever
UFC 269 Weigh-in
Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes face off at the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-ins on Dec. 10, 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada ahead of their bantamweight title fight in the UFC 269 co-main event.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes came face-to-face at a TUF press conference on Monday to promote the next season of The Ultimate Fighter which will mark the show's 30th anniversary.

Pena and Nunes will feature as coaches on the show with both fighters expected to collide in a rematch later in the year.

‘The Venezualan Vixxen’ previously submitted ‘The Lioness’ in a fight that sent shockwaves throughout the MMA community on Dec. 11, 2021. Pena beat Nunes in the UFC 269 co-main event to become the new women’s bantamweight champion and the first fighter to defeat Nunes — the female GOAT — in seven years.

Both ladies will coach men’s heavyweight and women’s flyweight contestants on TUF 30 which airs on May 3 on ESPN+. Nunes and Pena are expected to rematch after the show has finished filming at a TBA UFC event.

For more information on The Ultimate Fighter 30, including a full list of the contestants, click here.

