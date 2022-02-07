UFC 271 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘Tune in and find out’

UFC 271 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Houston, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with the champ, Israel Adesanya. He’s in a top secret location in Houston to escape the craziness of fight week. He prefers to be holed up with the people he needs to be with. He does some media outside in his yard. He then goes to the mall with his team, where he runs into some fellow Nigerians.

Over at a Gracie Academy in Houston, Robert Whittaker is doing some preparation. He said this fight is no more or less important than his last three fights. It’s a different mindset than most guys going into a title fight. He’s changed up his training to get ready for Izzy’s uniqueness. His coach believes that Whittaker can win this rematch.

Adesanya gets in a night workout at Derrick Lewis’ gym. He shows off his freshly painted toenails. His coach expects a different fight than the first one, but Izzy wants it to be even more decisive.

A tired Tai Tuivasa leaves the airport following a 16-hour fight. He wants some Texas BBQ. He says he should get himself a gun, but he’d probably shoot himself in the nether regions. He can’t eat the BBQ until after the fight because he won’t make weight. He’s been to Texas before, he ended up at a crazy strip club. He’s excited about fight week and getting paid.

And that’s it! UFC 271 goes down this Saturday night in H-Town.