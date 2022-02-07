UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card

The Octagon returns to Houston’s Toyota Center for a 15-fight pay-per-view card topped by a middleweight championship rematch. In the UFC 271 headliner, reigning champion Israel Adesanya looks for a third straight successful title defense when he takes on Robert Whittaker, the man Izzy took the belt from emphatically back in 2019. The co-main event is a potential slugfest between heavyweight knockout machines Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. If this fight goes the distance then something horrible has happened.

There’s also a pivotal middleweight battle between contenders Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson, with a title shot potentially at stake for the winner. Rounding out the main card are bantamweights Kyler Phillips and Marcelo Rojo, as well as lightweights Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast in what should be a thriller.

Here’s the full fight card and bout order for UFC 271, which goes down on Saturday, February 12th:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Andrey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha