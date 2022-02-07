‘Book it’: Dustin Poirier calls for fourth Conor McGregor fight in boxing

Dustin Poirier wants to settle his rivalry with Conor McGregor in the boxing ring, the Louisianan revealed on social media yesterday.

Poirier is 2-1 against McGregor but their trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended inconclusively after McGregor suffered a broken leg following an awkward stand-up exchange at the end of the first round.

Poirier, who previously KO’d McGregor at UFC 257, was winning the fight handily up until that point but didn’t get the finish he wanted. ‘The Diamond’ was initially dismissive of a fourth fight with ‘The Notorious’ but soon warmed up to the idea after a fan suggested a boxing match.

I'd love to, no rear naked chokes there https://t.co/ftkH9x3W6J — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 6, 2022

“Book it,” Poirier said of the proposed matchup.

Poirier is looking to bounce back from his submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 which saw the fan-favorite come up short once again of becoming the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

McGregor, on the other hand, is still healing from the devastating leg break he suffered against Poirier and is expected to return to the Octagon sometime later this year. The former champ-champ previously KO’d Poirier in a featherweight contest back in 2014 and went on to win the title following a 13-second KO of Jose Aldo at UFC 194.