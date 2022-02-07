Khamzat Chimaev promises first-round finish against Gilbert Burns

It looks like the UFC is close to finalizing a welterweight matchup between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 after both fighters got into a bit of a back-and-forth on Twitter yesterday and teased an April 9 showdown in Jacksonville, Florida.

I’m ready! Make sure you get your visa ready! The hype will be over soon! https://t.co/Qbni2ExS5L — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 6, 2022

“I’m ready! Make sure you get your visa ready! The hype will be over soon!” Burns posted in response to Chimaev.

Chimaev, who fights out of Stockholm, Sweden, fired back at Burns by promising yet another first-round finish.

I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish! — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 6, 2022

“I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish!” Chimaev posted.

Burns will represent Chimaev’s toughest test to date as the Sanford MMA product is a former UFC title challenger with high-profile wins against Demian Maia, Tyron Woodley, and Stephen Thompson. He is currently #2 in the UFC welterweight rankings and considered one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division.

As for Chimaev, a win over Burns would catapult the Chechnyan into title contention and establish a new No. 1 contender for reigning UFC welterweight champ and pound-for-pound No. 1 Kamaru Usman. Chimaev is undefeated at 10-0 and considered by many to be one of the hottest prospects in the UFC.