Fights on Tap: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira among 15 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
We have an exciting pay-per-view event going down at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday night, but before we can focus on UFC 271, let’s take a look at our updated schedule. This week, the promotion either announced or finalized 15 fights, and a women’s bantamweight bout between ranked contenders has been confirmed.
Holly Holm has her return to the Octagon set for May. The ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ will meet Ketlen Vieira in a five-round headliner at a UFC Fight Night scheduled for May 21 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Holm has not fought since her unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana at UFC on ESPN 16. She was booked against Julianna Peña and Norma Dumont but was forced to withdraw from both fights because of injuries. Vieira has stayed active, going 2-1 in her past three appearances. The Brazilian recently defeated Miesha Tate via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 43 last November.
UFC Fight Night — February 19
Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama — featherweight
UFC 272 — March 5
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu — light heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — March 12
Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher — welterweight
UFC London — March 19
Jai Herbert vs. Mike Davis — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — March 26
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi — heavyweight
UFC 273 — April 9
Anthony Hernandez vs. Albert Duraev — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — April 16
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. T.J. Laramie — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — April 23
Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — April 30
Yohan Lainasse vs. Gabe Green — welterweight
UFC 274 — May 7
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima — heavyweight
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara — flyweight
UFC Fight Night — May 14
Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres — lightweight
Daniel Pineda vs. Jamall Emmers — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — May 21
Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira — women’s bantamweight
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ben Rothwell — heavyweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 133 — March 4
Eimar Hernandez vs. Enrique Marte — flyweight
Joseph Morales vs. Sidemar Honorio — flyweight
Erick Sanchez vs. Max Rohskopf — lightweight
Cage Warriors 134 — March 18
George Hardwick vs. Danilo Belluardo — lightweight
Ben Ellis vs. Nik Bagley — featherweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 67 — February 26
Ivan Erslan vs. Hasan Mezhiev — light heavyweight
Adam Soldaev vs. Pascal Hintzen — featherweight
Shamil Banukayev vs. Zuriko Jojua — bantamweight
Oskar Szczepaniak vs. Yann Liasse — catchweight (161 lbs.)
