Fights on Tap: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira among 15 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We have an exciting pay-per-view event going down at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday night, but before we can focus on UFC 271, let’s take a look at our updated schedule. This week, the promotion either announced or finalized 15 fights, and a women’s bantamweight bout between ranked contenders has been confirmed.

Holly Holm has her return to the Octagon set for May. The ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ will meet Ketlen Vieira in a five-round headliner at a UFC Fight Night scheduled for May 21 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Holm has not fought since her unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana at UFC on ESPN 16. She was booked against Julianna Peña and Norma Dumont but was forced to withdraw from both fights because of injuries. Vieira has stayed active, going 2-1 in her past three appearances. The Brazilian recently defeated Miesha Tate via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 43 last November.

UFC Fight Night — February 19

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama — featherweight

UFC 272 — March 5

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 12

Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher — welterweight

UFC London — March 19

Jai Herbert vs. Mike Davis — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi — heavyweight

UFC 273 — April 9

Anthony Hernandez vs. Albert Duraev — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — April 16

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. T.J. Laramie — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — April 23

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Yohan Lainasse vs. Gabe Green — welterweight

UFC 274 — May 7

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima — heavyweight

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara — flyweight

UFC Fight Night — May 14

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres — lightweight

Daniel Pineda vs. Jamall Emmers — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — May 21

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira — women’s bantamweight

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ben Rothwell — heavyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 133 — March 4

Eimar Hernandez vs. Enrique Marte — flyweight

Joseph Morales vs. Sidemar Honorio — flyweight

Erick Sanchez vs. Max Rohskopf — lightweight

Cage Warriors 134 — March 18

George Hardwick vs. Danilo Belluardo — lightweight

Ben Ellis vs. Nik Bagley — featherweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 67 — February 26

Ivan Erslan vs. Hasan Mezhiev — light heavyweight

Adam Soldaev vs. Pascal Hintzen — featherweight

Shamil Banukayev vs. Zuriko Jojua — bantamweight

Oskar Szczepaniak vs. Yann Liasse — catchweight (161 lbs.)