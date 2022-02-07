 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sean Strickland’s coach wants judge fired for UFC Vegas 47 scoring

MMA coach Erick Nicksick, who was in Sean Strickland’s corner on Saturday, wants judge Sal D’Amato fired from his officiating duties.

By Milan Ordoñez
Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson trade shots at the center of the Octagon in the final moments of their UFC Vegas 47 headliner.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland emerged victorious on Saturday night against Jack Hermansson. “Tarzan” won the fight on the scorecards via split decision, utilizing his jab effectively throughout 25 minutes of action without absorbing too much damage.

Veteran officials Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo were tasked to be the three-man judging team that night. Cleary and Kamijo both had Strickland winning with a 49-46 tally apiece. D’Amato was the lone judge who scored the bout in favor of Hermansson with a 48-47 tally.

Many were left scratching their heads upon the release of the scores, wondering how such a showing from Hermansson would warrant a win on the cards. One of Strickland’s coaches that night, Erick Nicksick was one of those in disbelief. And for him, such an infraction warrants a stiff penalty.

This isn’t the first time for D’Amato to be involved in a controversial decision. In July 2021, he was linked to the questionable scoring of the UFC Vegas 32 women’s flyweight fight between Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick.

Strickland’s victory over Hermansson extends his win streak to six as he improves to a record of 25-3.

