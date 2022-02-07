Sean Strickland’s coach wants judge fired for UFC Vegas 47 scoring

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland emerged victorious on Saturday night against Jack Hermansson. “Tarzan” won the fight on the scorecards via split decision, utilizing his jab effectively throughout 25 minutes of action without absorbing too much damage.

Veteran officials Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo were tasked to be the three-man judging team that night. Cleary and Kamijo both had Strickland winning with a 49-46 tally apiece. D’Amato was the lone judge who scored the bout in favor of Hermansson with a 48-47 tally.

Many were left scratching their heads upon the release of the scores, wondering how such a showing from Hermansson would warrant a win on the cards. One of Strickland’s coaches that night, Erick Nicksick was one of those in disbelief. And for him, such an infraction warrants a stiff penalty.

Not even one media member scored it for Jack. I know we won, but if this guy is still judging, he will continue to make egregious decisions and ultimately cost fighters their careers and livelihood. #fireSal pic.twitter.com/g70PizTsuO — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) February 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time for D’Amato to be involved in a controversial decision. In July 2021, he was linked to the questionable scoring of the UFC Vegas 32 women’s flyweight fight between Maycee Barber and Miranda Maverick.

Strickland’s victory over Hermansson extends his win streak to six as he improves to a record of 25-3.