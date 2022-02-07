UFC 271 video: Watch Countdown to Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

UFC 271 fight week is upon us!

The UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2022 features a second meeting between two of the best middleweights in the sport. Reigning champion Israel Adesanya looks for yet another successful defense of his title against former champ Robert Whittaker, who lost the belt to Adesanya in a one-sided second-round TKO back in 2019. Adesanya has since defended the crown against Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori, whereas Whittaker has rattled off three straight wins on his way to a chance to become champion once more.

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 271 video at the top of the page. There are segments on the main event and the co-main between heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday, February 12th at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, with the usual main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.