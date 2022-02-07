UFC Vegas 47 Reactions & UFC 271 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

Overall, this 13-bout card yielded four exhilarating first round finishes, six thrilling KO/TKO, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions, three of them split. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Shavkat Rakhmonov & Chidi Njokuani; FOTN honors went to Julian Erosa vs. Steven Petersen.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 47: ‘JACK HERMANSSON VS SEAN STRICKLAND’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD

At 1:47 13. Sean Strickland (25-3) DEF. Jack Hermansson (22-7) — DEC, SPLIT (49-46x2, 48-47)

At 7:41 — 12. Nick Maximov (8-0) DEF. Punahele Soriano (8-2) — DEC, SPLIT (30-17, 29-28x2)

At 11:28 — 11. Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) DEF. Carlston Harris (17-5) — KO/TKO, Spinning Hook Kick to Ground Strikes at 4:10 of Rd 1

At 16:12 — 10. Brendan Allen (18-5) DEF. Sam Alvey (33-17) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:10 of Rd 2, Total 7:10

At 18:40 — 9. Bryan Battle (7-1) DEF. Tresean Gore (3-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 19:39 — 8. Julian Erosa (27-9) DEF. Steven Petersen (19-10) — DEC, SPLIT (29-28x2, 28-29)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 22:17 — 7. John Castañeda (19-5) DEF. Miles Johns (12-2) — KO/TKO, Knee to G&P at 1:38 of Rd 3, Total 11:38

At 23:12 — 6. Hakeem Dawodu (13-2) DEF. Mike Trizano (9-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 23:50 — 5. Chidi Njokuani (21-7) DEF. Marc-Andre Barriault (13-5) — KO/TKO, Overhand Right to Ground Strikes at 0:16 of Rd 1

At 25:00 — 4. Alexis Davis (21-11) DEF. Julija Stoliarenko (9-6) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-27x2)

At 26:10 — 3. Jailton Almeida (15-2) DEF. Danilo Marques (11-4) — KO/TKO, G&P at 2:57 of Rd 1

At 27:01 — 2. Philip Rowe (9-3) DEF. Jason Witt (19-8) — KO/TKO, Punches at 2:15 of Rd 2. Total 7:15

At 27:28 — 1. Malcolm Gordon (14-5) vs. Denys Bondar (16-4) — KO/TKO, Verbal Sub (Arm Injury) at 1:22 of Rd 1

UFC 271 PICKS — 30:23

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 271 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ PPV event will take place from the Toyota Center, in Houston, TX, this Saturday, February 12th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB 12 — 10PM/7PM ETPT (13 Cares)

13. 185lbs: Israel Adesanya (21-1) vs. Robert Whittaker (23-5) — At 45:47, 3 Cares (But Split)

12. 265lbs: Derrick Lewis (26-8) vs. Tai Tuivasa (14-3) — At 44:28, 3 Cares

13. 185lbs: Jared Cannonier (14-5) vs. Derek Brunson (23-7) — At 42:12, 3 Cares

12. 135lbs: Kyler Phillips (9-2) vs. Marcelo Rojo (16-7) — At 41:29, 1 Care (Stephie)

11. 155bs: Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) vs. Bobby Green (26-12) — At 39:44, 3 Cares

ESPN+/ESPN PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (4 Cares)

10. 265lbs: Andrei Arlovski (32-20) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-6) — At 38:55

9. 125lbs: Roxanne Modafferi (25-19) vs. Casey O’Neill (8-0) — At 37:58, 2 Cares (Stephie, John)

8. 125lbs: Alex Perez (24-6) vs. Matt Schnell (15-6) — At 35:52, 2 Cares (Stephie, John)

7. 205lbs: William Knight (11-2) vs. Maxim Grishin (31-9) — At 35:29

UFC Fight Pass EARLY PRELIMS | 6PM/3PM ETPT (3 Cares)

6. 135lbs: Ronnie Lawrence (7-1) vs. Mana Martinez (9-2) — At 35:07

5. 155lbs: Alexander Hernandez (13-4) vs. Renato Moicano (15-4) — At 32:55, 3 Cares

4. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (3-1) vs. Fabio Cherant (7-3) — At 32:20

3. 185lbs: Jacob Malkoun (5-1) vs. AJ Dobson (6-0) — At 32:01

2. 135lbs: D. Silva de Andrade (27-4) vs. Sergey Morozov (17-4) — At 31:28

1. 170lbs: Jeremiah Wells (9-2) vs. Mike Mathetha (3-0) — At 31:07

