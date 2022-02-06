UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Mookie Alexander & Dayne Fox, are here tonight, in lieu of Zane & Eddie, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 47: ‘Hermansson vs. Strickland’ Fight Night event, which was broadcast from the APEX Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased a Middleweight brawl in the main event of UFC Vegas 47. We had the No. 7 UFC ranked, former ‘King of the Cage’ MW Champ, Sean “Tarzan” Strickland, with a 24-3 record, entering the octagon to combat the No. 6 UFC ranked former MW Champ in ‘Cage Warriors’ & ‘Warrior Fight Series’, Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson, with a current record of 22-6.

Outcome:

In a somewhat lackluster performance, Strickland maintained his streak, now at six straight wins. The final seconds of the 25-minute performance were the most impassioned, with a bloodied Strickland calling Hermansson a P*ssy.

"I fought like a chump." - Sean Strickland #UFCVegas47 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 6, 2022

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured more Middleweight contenders, when the undefeated Diaz Bros prodigy, Nick Maximov, took on ‘Puna’ Punahele Soriano, the Former NCAA All-American wrestling competitor, held a 8-1 record entering the octagon tonight. Meanwhile, the newest Stockton badboy, held a record of 7-0 walking into this bout.

Outcome:

Maximov managed to out-wrestle the wrestler in the final round, securing his ‘W’. He kept pressure on Soriano throughout the bout, constantly pushing for takedowns. But ‘Puna’ defended and kept the fight standing for the first two rounds, even bloodying Maximov’s nose with a well-timed shot early on. When all was said and done, the unanimous decision went to the ‘Nick Diaz Academy’ combatant.

It's uncanny, Maximov fights EXACTLY like a Diaz. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) February 6, 2022

The Rest of the Main Card:

Prior to the headlining bouts, we were graced with compelling showdowns including: Welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov in a POTN against Carlston Harris, keeping his perfect 15-0 record intact with a first round stoppage via a wicked spinning heel hook followed up by precise ground strikes.

What a spinning hook kick by Rakhmonov. Those follow-up punches were ridiculously sharp. This man is a gifted offensive fighter. 15 fights, 15 wins, 15 finishes. #UFCVegas47 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 6, 2022

Also on the main card, we got our TUF Finale match, which took place between the one-eyed Bryan ‘Pooh Bear’ Battle and the not-so-vicious Tresean ‘Mr. Vicious’ Gore.

Gore: 'I wanna be champion in two weight divisions..' Not with that performance you ain't. — Xnedu (@xnedu) February 6, 2022

Bryan Battle wants to make it very clear that he is indeed the rightful TUF 29 champ. Even brought the trophy with him. #UFCVegas47 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 6, 2022

For much more detail on the main card (including the FOTN between Erose and Peterson) and plenty of tidbits about the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show above, or below, and hear what our fight experts have to say about the event last night.

Prelims Highlights to check out include:

The jab before the right hand landed real cleanly too. Just an absolute starching by Chidi Njokuani. What a UFC debut. #UFCVegas47 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 5, 2022

Overall, this 13-bout card yielded four exhilarating first round finishes, six thrilling KO/TKO, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions, three of them split. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Shavkat Rakhmonov & Chidi Njokuani; FOTN honors went to Julian Erosa vs. Steven Petersen. What a wild Saturday night of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 47: ‘JACK HERMANSSON VS SEAN STRICKLAND’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD

At 1:58 13. Sean Strickland (25-3) DEF. Jack Hermansson (22-7) — DEC, SPLIT (49-46x2, 48-47)

At 8:56 — 12. Nick Maximov (8-0) DEF. Punahele Soriano (8-2) — DEC, SPLIT (30-17, 29-28x2)

At 12:50 — 11. Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) DEF. Carlston Harris (17-5) — KO/TKO, Spinning Hook Kick to Ground Strikes at 4:10 of Rd 1

At 17:47 — 10. Brendan Allen (18-5) DEF. Sam Alvey (33-17) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:10 of Rd 2, Total 7:10

At 23:13 — 9. Bryan Battle (7-1) DEF. Tresean Gore (3-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 29:26 — 8. Julian Erosa (27-9) DEF. Steven Peterson (19-10) — DEC, SPLIT (29-28x2, 28-29)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 35:05 — 7. John Castañeda (19-5) DEF. Miles Johns (12-2) — KO/TKO, Knee to G&P at 1:38 of Rd 3, Total 11:38

At 38:40 — 6. Hakeem Dawodu (13-2) DEF. MIke Trizano (9-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 42:40 — 5. Chidi Njokuani (21-7) DEF. Marc-Andre Barriault (13-5) — KO/TKO, Overhand Right to Ground Strikes at 0:16 of Rd 1

At 46:23 — 4. Alexis Davis (21-11) DEF. Julija Stoliarenko (9-6) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 29-27x2)

At 49:33 — 3. Jailton Almeida (15-2) DEF. Danilo Marques (11-4) — KO/TKO, G&P at 2:57 of Rd 1

At 52:10 — 2. Philip Rowe (9-3) DEF. Jason Witt (19-8) — KO/TKO, Punches at 2:15 of Rd 2. Total 7:15

At 54:24 — 1. Malcolm Gordon (14-5) vs. Denys Bondar (16-4) — KO/TKO, Verbal Sub (Arm Injury) at 1:22 of Rd 1

