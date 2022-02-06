Abu Dhabi’s AJP Tour Returns to the U.S. with Gi and No-Gi Orlando International Pro Events

The AJP Tour 2021-2022 season rolls on with the first 2022 event on U.S. soil taking place in Orlando, Florida on April 16th and 17th. The Dover Shores Community Center will play host to the gi and no-gi event that will undoubtedly draw some of the top athletes in the sport from all over North America. These athletes will compete not only for a gold medal, but also for rankings points that will play an important factor in the remainder of the AJP Tour season.

The 2021-2022 season started on November 20, 2021 and will run through November 19, 2022, ending with the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. With the most comprehensive and rewarding ranking system in all of sport jiu-jitsu, the AJP Tour has consistently drawn many of the best jiu-jitsu athletes to its events. Reigning champions include Beatriz Mesquita, Micael Galvao, Pablo Lavaselli, Gabrieli Pessanha, Gutemberg Pereira, and Isaque Bahiense, among others.

AJP Tour events reward points based on the classification of the tournament, ranging from International, National, Continental, and Grand Slam events. Rankings are intended to award the participation and achievements of each athlete, and incentivize them to compete in as many AJP events as possible. The AJP Tour Orlando International Pro is an International event. As such, athletes will earn 600 points for a 1st place finish, 400 points for 2nd, and 300 for 3rd.

Points earned in International events will be accumulated along with points from other events to determine Best of Season champions, Best of Continent champions, and to qualify for Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour events, where athletes are eligible for more ranking points and prize money. These rewards are vital to the professionalism of the sport and have kept athletes competing in these events since they were founded in 2009.

The AJP Tour held two tournaments in North America in 2021 that were part of the 2021-2022 season. These events, both held in Miami, included a Grand Slam in August 2021 and an International Pro in November 2021. The AJP Tour plans to continue to grow and develop in the U.S. and Canada, as the organization is committed to continuing to expand its global reach and grow the sport on a larger scale.

Global expansion of the AJP Tour events and the prizes awarded to athletes have continued to raise the bar for professional jiu-jitsu. Other organizations have followed suit and have implemented bigger financial rewards for their top athletes. The 2021-2022 AJP Tour season is another step towards increased professionalism and in turning Abu Dhabi into the world capital for sport jiu-jitsu.