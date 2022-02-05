 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 47: Pros react to Sean Strickland’s split decision win over Jack Hermansson

Sean Strickland defeated Jack Hermasson at UFC Vegas 47. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a technical stand-up battle, Sean Strickland extended his win streak to six straight at UFC Vegas 47. After going five rounds against Jack Hermansson, ‘Tarzan’ scored a controversial split decision, since most pundits thought the American had done enough to secure a clear win.

