UFC Vegas 47 bonuses: Erosa-Peterson put on a bloody, exciting scrap

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland. The card saw four (T)KOs, three submissions and six decisions, including three split-decisions.

POTN: Shavkat Rakhmonov & Chidi Njokuani

FOTN: Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

The preliminary card opened with a quick submission win for Malcolm Gordon when Denys Bondar suffered an elbow injury less than 90 seconds into the fight. Phillip Rowe, not to be outdone, scored a nice TKO win over Jason Witt in the second round. Continuing with the theme of the night, Jailton Almeida defeated Danilo Marques via TKO in just under three minutes. Alexis Davis showed she still has plenty left in the tank when she defeated Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision. Chidi Njokuani needed just 16 seconds to starch Marc-André Barriault’s collar. Hakeem Dawodu and Michael Trizano put on a fun scrap but it would be Hakeem Dowadu taking the lopsided unanimous decision. John Castaneda proved to be too much for Miles Johns when he submitted him in the third with a tight arm triangle to wrap the first half of the card.

Preliminary card

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns by technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:38 of round 3

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-André Barriault by KO (punches) at :16 of round 1

Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques by TKO (punches) at 2:57 of round 1

Phillip Rowe def. Jason Witt by TKO (punches) at 2:15 of round 2

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar by submission (elbow injury) at 1:22 of round 1

The main card opened with a sensational battle between Julian Erosa and Steven Petersen that saw both men have their moments, and with enough blood to supply a vampire’s fridge. The split-decision would go to Erosa, much to the chagrin of Petersen. That was followed by Tresean Gore and Bryan Battle putting on another exciting scrap, but in the end, the unanimous decision would go to Battle. Side note: Battle’s right eye was swollen completely shut by the end. Brendan Allen and Sam Alvey’s fight looked like it might be headed to a decision with tentative exchanges with the rare winging shot landing here and there, but Allen turned the tide in the second round when he secured a rear-naked choke that forced Alvey to tap, becoming the first man in three years to finish Alvey. Shavkat Rakhmanov only needed 4:10 to finish Carlston Harris via KO and he made it look easy, beginning the sequence with a spinning wheel kick and finishing with a barrage of punches, at one point bouncing Harris’ head off the canvas. He moves to a perfect 15-0 with 15 finishes. IMPRESSIVE!

Puna Soriano and Nick Maximov had an interesting co-main event with tons of wrestling scrambles punctuated by the occasional big punch that left Maximov’s face a bloody mess and Puna with a mangled leg. When the cards were announced, it would be Nick Maximov taking the split-decision. Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson put on a boring jabfest in the main event that somehow ended in a split-decision, despite Strickland clearly winning the vast majority of the fight with that methodic jab.

Main Card