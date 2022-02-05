UFC Vegas 47 results and video: Strickland outpoints Hermansson, Rakhmonov impressively KO’s Harris

The UFC Vegas 47 main card just wrapped up with four decisions and two finishes that involved a spinning hook kick to ground and pound knockout and then good old fashioned club and sub. In the main event, the UFC’s #7 rated middleweight, Sean Strickland, won a split decision over the #6 rated, Jack Hermansson. Strickland used his jab to command the fight, without ever really exposing himself to any danger. This makes six wins in a row for Sean, who should be getting a shot at a top-5 fighter in his next outing.

Before that, Nick Maximov leaned on his grappling to win a split decision over Punahele Soriano. Maximov extends his unblemished record to 8-0.

Welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov added to his highlight reel with a fantastic first-round knockout of Carlston Harris. It was a spinning wheel kick that dropped Harris, and some ferocious ground and pound put him out. Shavkat remains undefeated and his streak of finishing EVERYONE he faces continues on. Do yourself a favor and keep your eyes on this guy, because he appears to be cut from championship cloth.

The UFC Vegas 47 main card got a club and sub thanks to Brendan Allen dropping Sam Alvey with a nasty left hook, and then diving on a rear-naked choke to get the tap. It was a right hook to the body that set up the left hook to the head that caught Sam off-guard. The RNC happened immediately after the knockdown, and Allen didn’t even need to set his hooks. This was a solid performance for Brendan to get back to his winning ways, and remind everyone of how talented, and dangerous, he truly is.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 28 winner, Bryan Battle, won a unanimous decision over fellow cast member, Tresean Gore. Battle is now 2-0 in the UFC.

Kicking off the main card, Julian Erosa edged out a gritty and entertaining split decision victory over Steven Peterson. This was a grueling war of attrition, with wobbles on both sides, but at the end of the day two of the three judges saw it for Julian. This makes back to back wins for Erosa.

**See complete results below

Main card:

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson by split decision (49-46 x2, 47-48): Middleweight

Hermansson came out attacking the calf kick before shooting in for a takedown attempt. Strickland defended well and returned to open space, and that’s where he began pumping his jab. The pace was on the slower side when they were striking. Hermansson was throwing out combinations, but wasn’t connecting with a lot of it, and then Strickland wasn’t building off of his jab.

Hermansson went back to his leg kicks to begin the second act, while Strickland was still probing with his jab. It wasn’t the fastest pace, but the fighters steadily exchanged similar strikes over and over. Strickland knocked Hermansson off balance at the end of the round, but it wasn’t a knockdown.

Hermansson stayed with his leg kicking attack to open the third frame, while Strickland was still true to working his jab. Sean was making Jack miss, and was noticeably fresher than him, too. Around the midpoint of the round, Sean began to throw kicks to the head.

Hermansson showed up aggressive in the fourth, trying to take it to Strickland, but that subsided as soon as Sean stuffed a takedown attempt. From there, Strickland took control again with his jab. He peppered Hermansson in an almost effortless way. He appeared just as fresh as he was in the first round.

Hermansson went for it in the final act. He came forward behind his strikes, trying to make something happen. He busted open the nose of Sean, and had him moving backwards on multiple occasions. Hermansson even went back to the takedown attempts, but Strickland refused to entertain the ground game.

@SStricklandMMA derrota a Jack Hermansson por decisión dividida y extiende su racha a seis victorias consecutivas #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/pgkwpWA3YY — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Activo tercer round de esta pelea muy intensa #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/9v7Zn4nvVI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Agresivo comienzo en este segundo round de la estelar #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/3czuZ2eLIk — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29): Middleweight

Maximov had a strong start to the opening round. He was throwing hard punches, and threatened with several grappling attempts. Soriano responded with a big punch that cut Maximov, but shortly after that Nick jumped to a standing back pack. The round ended with Soriano stuffing takedowns and racking up strikes.

Maximov went back to his takedown attempts in the second round, but Soriano was well-prepared to defend against them. Although Soriano was defending well, he was still being defensive and not offensive. The bulk of this round was spent in a scramble. The final frame looked a lot like the second stanza. Maximov was grinding on Soriano, suffocating him by staying attached. Soriano would punch or elbow the body whenever he could, but just couldn’t find seperation. It looked as though Soriano hurt his leg in some way, but gritted through the pain to complete the round.

Estrategia sobre la lona en este segundo round por parte de @NickMax15 #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/rFdFw7PTAa — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris by KO at 4:10 of round 1: Welterweight

Rakhmonov began the bout cool, calm, and collected while Harris seemed to have a bit more nervous energy. A spinning back kick from Rakhmonov began a burst of violence, but that was quickly stifled by the clinch. Back in open space, Rakhmonov threw a spinning wheel kick to the face that knocked down Harris. Rakhmonov pounced with accurate ground strikes to put Harris out cold. Yikes!

Shavkat Rakhmonov noquea con contundencia a Carlston Harris en el primer round #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/JWsi0mC8Lb — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

SIGUE EL INVICTO Shavkat Rakhmonov finaliza el combate de manera espectacular #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/29z2pS0t8Q — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Shavkat Rakhmonov aplica la presión temprano en la contienda #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/AtlyF7MTEb — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey by submission (RNC) at 2:10 of round 2: Light heavyweight

Allen looked to close the distance on Alvey, but had a tough time getting a takedown. On the feet, Sam was doing his usual routine, backing himself to the fence looking to counter. Allen was throwing out body kicks from range as he inched his way to the inside. At the end of the round, Allen rocked Sam with a right hand, and then dropped him with another right. The second act is where Allen landed a nasty short left hook that dropped Alvey, and then jumped right on a rear-naked choke. He didn’t even need his hooks to get the tap.

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Middleweight

Battle was striking from the outside in the first round. He was trying to stay just out of Gore’s striking range. Gore was struggling to get close enough to land his power, allowing Battle to run away with the round.

Battle kept letting his hands go in the second stanza, throwing his punches from range. Gore slowly pressed forward, trying to get within reach. A big hook from Gore wobbled Battle, and then after Bryan spit out his mouth piece, Tresean rocked his opponent with another hook. Battle started wrestling, but a tight guillotine attempt from Gore forced him to roll to his back.

Gore exploded with a takedown in the final round to get back on top of Battle. He didn’t maintain control for very long before Battle worked his way back up to his feet. Battle pressed Gore against the cage, grinding on him and avoiding the big power. Not many meaningful strikes were scored in this round, so you have to look at who did the better grappling, and that was Battle.

Gran derribo y control de @GoreTresean en este round definitivo #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/4fxhaiIjPl — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Se prenden las acciones en este primer round #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/vtOy71Mk2U — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Featherweight

Erosa pressured Peterson right away, tracking him down with flowing punches. Peterson was countering back with punches of his own, but he was wearing it as Erosa was doing the bulk of the damage. A bit of a brawl broke out in the closing moments of the round, with Erosa getting the better of some heated exchanges.

This second round was nuts! Erosa continued on with his pressure, but Peterson was coming forward himself. Peterson was cracking with big rights that were getting through, but Erosa was taking it. Just as Peterson was trying to manifest a finish, Erosa pulled out a spinning backfists to score a knockdown. That’s when the momentum swung back into Julian’s favor.

Peterson wobbled Erosa early in the final round, forcing Julian to shoot a takedown. Steven then jumped a guillotine, but just wasn’t able to finish it. The fight returned to its feet, and the war of attrition continued on. Both men were digging deep and swinging with bad intentions. Down the stretch, Erosa was pumping himself up several times before throwing his combos, and then again before hitting a takedown.

@JuicyJ_Erosa vence a Steven Peterson por decisión dividida en una pelea vibrante #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/86ccqlxLav — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 6, 2022