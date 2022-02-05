UFC Vegas 47 results & video: Castaneda puts Johns to sleep, Chidi Njokuani debuts with 16-second KO

The UFC Vegas 47 prelims are in the books and we got five flavorful finishes on seven bouts, including a 16-second knockout and a technical submission! Closing out the preliminary card, John Castaneda pushed the pace on Miles Johns on the feet, before choking him to sleep with an arm triangle in the third round. This is as aggressive as we’ve ever seen Castaneda, and it was definitely a good look on him.

Before that, Hakeem Dawodu threw a variety of strikes to take a unanimous decision over Mike Trizano. Dawodu got himself back into the win column.

After a long road outside of the UFC, Chidi Njokuani won his promotional debut tonight in spectacular fashion by knocking out Marc-Andre Barriault in just 16-seconds. It was a jab to cross that dropped Barriault, and then some savage ground and pound made it official. Chidi was expected to go the UFC route a long time ago to follow in his brother Anthony Njokuani’s footsteps, but he took a different path and still ended up in the world’s premier promotion. There’s a lot of inspiration to be found in Chidi’s story, as well as an abundance of talent.

Longtime MMA veteran, Alexis Davis, dropped plenty of ground strikes en route to a unanimous decision over Julija Stoliarenko. Davis is now back in the win column.

The only light heavyweight contest of the UFC Vegas 47 prelims didn’t last very long, all thanks to Jailton Almeida quickly dispatching Danilo Marques with ground and pound at just 2:57 of the opening round. Once Almeida got on top, he started dropping some hefty hammerfists to entice the referee to stop the contest. Not a bad way to make your UFC debut.

In the welterweight division, Philip Rowe pulled off a second-round TKO of Jason Witt off the strength of his boxing. He had to deal with a heavy wrestling attack first, but then Rowe was able to find the seperation he needed to land his fight-ending strikes. This makes two wins in a row for Rowe.

We got an injury TKO just 82-seconds into the event when Denys Bondar dislocated his own arm by trying to post on the mat against an advancing Malcolm Gordon. It was a gruesome sight, but Bondar seemed to be alright, all things considered. Gordon showed off some aggressive armbar attempts that could have had something to do with the injury to Bondar, but either way, a win is a win.

**See complete results below

Prelims:

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns by technical submission (arm triangle) at 1:38 of round 3: Bantamweight

Castaneda was leading the fight to begin the opening round, while Johns was sitting back looking to counter punch. The volume was on the side of Castaneda, who was free to throw at his own pace. Johns didn’t seem to have a sense of urgency in that round. Castaneda kept his pressure up in the second act, and it was starting to affect Johns. Miles was becoming increasingly uncomfortable, and that made John pour it on more. He rocked Johns with a right hand, and ended up taking top position for a bit. This was quite the round for Castaneda.

Castaneda stung Johns with another right hand early in the third act, which looked a lot similar to the one that he rocked him with in the second. He kept applying the pressure and began overwhelming Johns. Castaneda pushed him to the ground and locked up a super-tight arm triangle. Johns went to sleep instead of tapping.

John Castaneda lo termina Consigue la sumisión en el round definitivo #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/18fbAdJmEv — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2022

John Castaneda lo lastima en este segundo round #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/ha226Hc96x — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2022

Hakeem Dawodu def. Mike Trizano by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Featherweight

The featherweights were content to stand and trade to get things going in the first. Dawodu seemed to be the more polished striker, but Trizano was game. Dawodu was launching his kicks to the legs and the body, while Trizano was more fixated on his boxing. As the round grew on, Hakeem began to take over, but Mike was very much still in it.

Trizano came out working his hands again in the second stanza, and he rocked Dawodu with a left hook. He wasn’t really able to followup before Hakeem clinched up with him against the fence. Back in open space, Dawodu returned to his varied kicking attack. He was also punching mid and high, keeping Trizano guessing.

Trizano switched gears and hit a takedown in the final round, but Dawodu was able to quickly scramble back up to his feet. Dawodu was back at his polished strikes, while Trizano was loading up on heavier single strikes. Hakeem would also clinch up and make Trizano work with his back on the cage.

Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault by KO at :16 of round1: Middleweight

Njokuani was not wasting any time here. He cracked Barriault with a clean jab to crisp cross that dropped him, and then pounced with some ground strikes to win his long-time coming debut.

@ChidiBangNjoku derrota con un KO fenomenal a Marc-Andre Barriault en su debut #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/XQIlhR1XQ6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2022

15 SEGUNDOS @ChidiBangNjoku no necesito mucho tiempo para conseguir esta increíble finalización #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/GCscixKKi6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2022

Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27 x2): (W) Bantamweight

Davis caught a kick right away to get on top, but Stoliarenko was quick to threaten with a triangle armbar. Several adjustments were made by Davis for her to escape that, and several more attempts. In between sub attempts, Davis was the one racking up the strikes. Although, Stoliarenko did land an illegal up kick that paused the match for the doctor to come in and take a look at Davis.

Davis pressed forward on the feet in the second stanza, with Stoliarenko countering off of her back foot. While the power advantage resided with Davis, the volume was on the side of Stoliarenko. The accumulation of strikes helped form a cut around the right eye of Davis, but it didn’t seem to bother her too much. A heavy calf kick from Davis dropped Stoliarenko early in the final act. Davis took top position and began sporadically dropping elbows from inside of the full guard. Stoliarenko was stuck and was sliced open, causing her to leak some blood before the bell.

Poniendo a trabajar el pateo @AlexisDavisMMA en este segundo round #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/KvCw384EYz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2022

Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques by TKO at 2:57 of round 1: Light heavyweight

Almeida wanted to fight on the ground here, and boy did he get his way. He was able to quickly get Marques down, and then it wasn’t long before he was posturing up from full mount. Marques ate a ton of hammerfists without improving his position, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

IMPRESIONANTE @JRMalhadinho consigue el TKO en su debut de manera dominante #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/5YchKiAkOc — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2022

Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt by TKO at 2:15 of round 2 : Welterweight

Witt was looking for takedowns right out of the gate, planting Rowe on his back. After an initial get up, Rowe was stuck on the bottom for a substantial amount of time. There was a brief moment at the end of the round where Rowe was able to get up and score a couple of punches.

Witt went right back to his wrestling in the second act, making Rowe carry his weight against the cage. Rowe worked back to his feet and started letting his hands go. He was catching Witt with some clean punches to score a knockdown, and then a duo of hammerfists sealed the deal.

DESCOMUNAL finalización @PhillyFreshMMA lo termina todo en el segundo round #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/XEBfi90P2e — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 5, 2022

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar by TKO (injury) at 1:22 of round 1: Flyweight

Gordon opened the match with some boxing combos, before Bondar took him down. From his back, Gordon threatened with some pretty tight armbars, forcing Bondar to escape some tight spots. Then in a scramble, Bondar tried to post on his hand, but the weight of Gordon caused his arm to give out. Bondar began screaming out and the referee stepped in to stop the contest.